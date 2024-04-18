FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 65.88 points or 0.34% at 19149.35 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nestle India Ltd (down 3.81%), M K Proteins Ltd (down 1.97%),Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 1.8%),Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 1.51%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.24%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.21%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.09%), ITC Ltd (down 0.86%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 0.72%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, VST Industries Ltd (up 5.21%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 4.68%), and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 4.37%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.71 or 0.01% at 72948.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5 points or 0.02% at 22152.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 430.45 points or 0.95% at 45854.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.33 points or 0.77% at 13779.26.

On BSE,2385 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News