Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 136.47 points or 0.39% at 34869.84 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 4.99%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 4%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.84%),Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 2.35%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 2.27%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.02%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 1.98%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.91%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.67%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 12.49%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 11.07%), and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 6.65%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.71 or 0.01% at 72948.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5 points or 0.02% at 22152.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 430.45 points or 0.95% at 45854.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.33 points or 0.77% at 13779.26.

On BSE,2385 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News