According to a latest update from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), Indias gross Natural gas production for the month of March 2024 (P) was 3138 MMSCM which was higher by 6.2 % compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. The cumulative gross production of natural gas of 36438 MMSCM for the current financial year till March 2024 was higher by 5.8 % compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel