FMCG stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 82.18 points or 0.41% at 20019.56 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.17%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.15%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.07%),Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 0.96%),Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.63%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 0.61%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 0.45%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 0.34%), and ITC Ltd (down 0.29%).

On the other hand, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 8.08%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 7.06%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 5.65%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1242.31 or 2.62% at 48734.79.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 298.89 points or 2.09% at 14575.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.35 points or 0.83% at 23147.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 603.25 points or 0.79% at 76504.66.

On BSE,2905 shares were trading in green, 988 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

