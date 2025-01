Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 70.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.90% to Rs 221.53 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 70.23% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 221.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.221.53131.165.235.289.685.547.923.985.092.99

