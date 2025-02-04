FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 61.68 points or 0.3% at 20754.39 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 5.62%), Emami Ltd (down 4.64%),Flair Writing Industries Ltd (down 3.54%),United Breweries Ltd (down 3.15%),Gillette India Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.26%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2.18%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.06%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.79%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 1.78%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (up 3.4%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 3.03%), and Manorama Industries Ltd (up 2.98%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 385.88 or 0.78% at 49598.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 123.47 points or 0.84% at 14846.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 309.5 points or 1.32% at 23670.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1115.88 points or 1.45% at 78302.62.

On BSE,2404 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

