Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI project of Rs 68 cr in Karnataka

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has received a letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender at Hulikunte Fee Plaza at Ch.12.300 for use of four Laning from km 0.00 to km 42.00 of Dobaspet to Dodaballapur Bypass section of NH648 (old NH-207) in the State of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items . The value of the awarded project is Rs. 67.16 crore.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

