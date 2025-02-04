Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3104.75, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% rally in NIFTY and a 18.72% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3104.75, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23634.9. The Sensex is at 78168.76, up 1.27%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 7.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21361.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3118.35, down 2.15% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% rally in NIFTY and a 18.72% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 58.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

