Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3104.75, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23634.9. The Sensex is at 78168.76, up 1.27%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 7.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21361.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

