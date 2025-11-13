Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 65.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 48.77 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 65.24% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 48.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.7745.378.8017.654.688.412.306.601.714.92

