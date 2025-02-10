Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 632.71 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) declined 54.73% to Rs 30.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 632.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 565.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales632.71565.44 12 OPM %9.2215.75 -PBDT58.9397.17 -39 PBT38.9480.51 -52 NP30.9368.32 -55
