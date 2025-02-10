Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 632.71 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 54.73% to Rs 30.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 632.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 565.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.632.71565.449.2215.7558.9397.1738.9480.5130.9368.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News