Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 3272.47 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 11.38% to Rs 298.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 3272.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3044.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3272.473044.5912.4014.96429.23471.95297.70349.70298.37267.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News