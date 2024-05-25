Sales decline 10.45% to Rs 36.08 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 86.79% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.45% to Rs 36.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.58% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 155.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

