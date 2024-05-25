Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Focus Lighting & Fixtures standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.45% to Rs 36.08 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 86.79% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.45% to Rs 36.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.58% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 155.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.0840.29 -10 155.59162.16 -4 OPM %9.9217.75 -12.8820.62 - PBDT3.636.99 -48 23.1333.23 -30 PBT1.905.70 -67 17.2928.97 -40 NP0.584.39 -87 11.3122.43 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Soma Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashirwad Steels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Alok Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

Stock alert: Sun Pharma, PayTM, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, P I Inds

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 83.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story