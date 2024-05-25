Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.62% to Rs 100.43 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 13.01% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 100.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.54% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 444.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News