Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 18.62% to Rs 100.43 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 13.01% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 100.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.54% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 444.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.43123.41 -19 444.47492.69 -10 OPM %5.4411.83 -12.8416.18 - PBDT15.7225.94 -39 88.14100.88 -13 PBT14.3524.55 -42 82.7095.60 -13 NP14.3116.45 -13 64.0065.67 -3

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

