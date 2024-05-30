Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 66.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Forbes &amp; Company consolidated net profit declines 66.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 66.86% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 191.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 169.36% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales87.0811.26 673 125.9046.74 169 OPM %4.02-32.68 -1.91-62.71 - PBDT5.190.11 4618 26.03179.47 -85 PBT4.76-1.25 LP 24.38173.56 -86 NP3.3910.23 -67 -4.46191.95 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

