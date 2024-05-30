Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 50.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 50.16% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 70.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

19.4515.7870.4765.6832.8535.8034.1634.796.775.1424.7622.296.054.1521.9418.694.613.0716.6413.81

