Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 50.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 50.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 50.16% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 70.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.4515.78 23 70.4765.68 7 OPM %32.8535.80 -34.1634.79 - PBDT6.775.14 32 24.7622.29 11 PBT6.054.15 46 21.9418.69 17 NP4.613.07 50 16.6413.81 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 47.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 139.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story