Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.05% to Rs 18.70 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 23.15% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.05% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.7034.6615.3512.158.946.858.386.486.335.14

