Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers declined 23.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.620.4066.1312.500.951.060.951.060.740.97

