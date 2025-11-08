Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 80.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 111.52 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 80.80% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 111.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.111.52138.623.776.323.968.121.185.480.774.01

