Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 273 cr in Q3

Alok Industries declined 1.92% to Rs 20.47 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 272.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 229.92 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 31.05% year on year (YoY) to Rs 863.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 268.11 crore in the third quarter of FY25 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 228.74 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 23.15% YoY to Rs 1,138.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 457.77 crore (down 43.81% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 133.80 crore (up 28.74% YoY) during the quarter.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders.

