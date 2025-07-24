Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DCW Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2025.

Force Motors Ltd surged 14.99% to Rs 19705 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17246 shares in the past one month.

DCW Ltd spiked 8.26% to Rs 80.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd soared 6.05% to Rs 1079.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10124 shares in the past one month. KIOCL Ltd rose 5.07% to Rs 378.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44091 shares in the past one month. Gravita India Ltd advanced 4.99% to Rs 1812.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22415 shares in the past one month.