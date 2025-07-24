JSW Energy arm inks pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy has announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Forty Five, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

The agreement is for a grid-connected 100 MW solar project integrated with a 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district. The PPA has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.

With this development, the companys total locked-in energy storage capacity now stands at 29.4 GWh, comprising 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage. JSW Energy is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.