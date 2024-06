Franklin Industries has acquired a long-term lease for 100 Bigha (approx. 45 Acres) of prime land across various regions in the vibrant state of Gujarat.

This strategic move marks a pivotal juncture for the company as it expands its contract farming, amplifying its operational footprint and bolstering financial performance. This strategic move into contract farming is poised to drive substantial financial growth for the company.

