ICICI Bank Ltd Slips 0.69%

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.69% today to trade at Rs 1116.3. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.32% to quote at 56627.19. The index is up 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IDFC First Bank Ltd decreased 0.49% and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 0.47% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 13.65 % over last one year compared to the 21.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has lost 0.04% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 5.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16968 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1171.55 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 898.85 on 26 Oct 2023.

