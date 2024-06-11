Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) New GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore and (iii) 7.34% GS 2064 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for New GS 2031, 7.23% GS 2039 and 7.34% GS 2064. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 14, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

