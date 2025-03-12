Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Launches Freossi Tone+ and Freossi Power for livestock healthcare

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announced its foray into the large animal veterinary segment, under the FREOSSI Large Animals brand with the launch of targeted products Freossi Tone+ and Freossi Power. FREOSSI has a strong & existing reputation in companion animal care, hence this will provide a foundation of trust and reliability when expanding into large animal products.

These new products have scientific & clinical evidence and are developed with the expertise of veterinary professionals in animal health. They specifically are designed to address key health challenges faced by livestock owners including lactation issues, quality of milk, joint stiffness, and mobility concerns.

Commenting on the Development, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said: Our foray into the large animal healthcare space is a strategic step in expanding Fredun Pharma's presence in veterinary healthcare, while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and quality. With Freossi Tone + and Freossi Power, we are addressing key challenges faced by livestock owners while promoting the overall advancement of animal health. This marks an important milestone as we work towards offering specialized solutions across the broader veterinary spectrum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Godrej Agrovet rises after board OKs to acquire remaining stake in CDPL

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story