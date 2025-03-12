Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores fell 1.91% to Rs 476.25 after the company said that Krishnendu Sanyal has resigned from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company due to personal reasons, effective from 10 March 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 137.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.07 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 951.87 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 153.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Godrej Agrovet rises after board OKs to acquire remaining stake in CDPL

RVNL rises after securing Rs 555 crore order from NHAI

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

Market drift lower; breadth strong

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story