Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores fell 1.91% to Rs 476.25 after the company said that Krishnendu Sanyal has resigned from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company due to personal reasons, effective from 10 March 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 137.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.07 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 951.87 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 153.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

