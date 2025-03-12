Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories said that it has launched generic Empagliflozin and its combinations in India under the brand name "Empanorm."

The products will be available at prices approximately 80% lower than those of the innovator products.

Empagliflozin is an SGLT-2 (Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and chronic heart failure (HF). Alkems generic empagliflozin and its combinations are bioequivalent to the innovator products.

Alkems generic empagliflozin is available under the brand name "Empanorm," and its combinations are as follows: (i) (i) empagliflozin and linagliptin are available under the name "Empanorm L"; (ii) empagliflozin and sitagliptin are available under the names "Empanorm Duo" and "Alsita E"; and (iii) empagliflozin and metformin are available under the name "Empanorm M."

Dr. Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer, Alkem, said, As we expand and strengthen our chronic portfolio, the introduction of generic empagliflozin in India is an important milestone. This globally accepted molecule has transformed diabetes care with its additional benefits in managing chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular health.

Leveraging Alkems strong distribution network, we aim to make this therapy widely available, enhancing treatment accessibility and improving health outcomes for patients across the country."

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.8% to Rs 625.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 637.37 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 1.5% YoY to Rs 3,374.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories shed 0.71% to Rs 4,742 on the BSE.

