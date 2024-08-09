Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Freshtrop Fruits standalone net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter


Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 29.85 crore

Net profit of Freshtrop Fruits rose 26.47% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.8527.68 8 OPM %5.291.08 -PBDT2.76-0.08 LP PBT1.71-1.22 LP NP16.3912.96 26

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

