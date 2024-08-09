Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the June 2024 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 4.64% to Rs 139.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1634.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1852.941634.22 13 OPM %43.3744.32 -PBDT483.66454.09 7 PBT228.65217.37 5 NP139.98133.77 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's most influential woman leader

Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Indian 2 to Ghudchadi, check list here

15 equity NFO launches in July, thematic funds continue to steal show

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story