IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 4.64% to Rs 139.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1634.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1852.941634.22 13 OPM %43.3744.32 -PBDT483.66454.09 7 PBT228.65217.37 5 NP139.98133.77 5
