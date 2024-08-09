Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 20.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 1974.94 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India rose 20.30% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 1974.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1683.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1974.941683.62 17 OPM %7.797.72 -PBDT127.40105.39 21 PBT97.2580.77 20 NP72.4960.26 20
