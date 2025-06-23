Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A front-loaded 50-bps cut in the policy rate is likely to help achieve the twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers, MPC meeting minutes released on Friday stated. It would result in a significant reduction in the EMI/NMI ratio or the debt service period for EBR-linked loans, including home and MSME loans, generating a substantial income effect for middle-income groups and the MSME sector. Furthermore, the 50-basis-point rate cut should not cause any overheating in the economy, as there are no indications of demand-pull inflation, MPC member Prof. Ram Singh said. The core CPI excluding petrol, diesel, gold and silver remains low at 3.5% yoy in April 2025. This inflation series has hovered in the 3.2-3.5% range for the last eight months. Even at the subgroup level, the core CPI inflation remains muted for most subgroups. According to the World Bank forecast and the S&P commodities index, global commodity prices are expected to remain stable, except for gold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Markets Eye Modest Gains Amid Mideast Tensions, Mixed Global Data

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story