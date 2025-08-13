Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 111.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.45% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 111.17% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.3450.7527.1219.2120.9610.3619.929.4114.746.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News