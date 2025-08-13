Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.95% to Rs 67.28 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions rose 41.06% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

