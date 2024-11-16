Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation rose 116.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.2621.272.651.501.541.101.050.680.910.42

