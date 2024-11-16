Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation rose 116.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.2621.27 19 OPM %2.651.50 -PBDT1.541.10 40 PBT1.050.68 54 NP0.910.42 117

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

