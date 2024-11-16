Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.45 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.450 0 OPM %-54.830 -PBDT-13.46-11.78 -14 PBT-16.23-14.60 -11 NP-16.23-14.60 -11

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

