MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 708.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.40% to Rs 47.83 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 708.33% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 119.40% to Rs 47.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.8321.809.072.164.330.483.890.482.910.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News