Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 1276.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 1276.92% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 283.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 243.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.283.72243.7813.907.3735.5513.9526.946.5017.901.30

