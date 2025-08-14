United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 14.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 3021.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 14.02% to Rs 417.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 485.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 3021.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2761.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3021.002761.0021.1225.79661.00725.00585.00653.00417.00485.00

