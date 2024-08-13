Future Market Networks consolidated net profit rises 792.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 24.57 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks rose 792.11% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.5722.4050.6739.6410.8315.587.3612.1682.529.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp