Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Market Networks consolidated net profit rises 792.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Future Market Networks consolidated net profit rises 792.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 24.57 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks rose 792.11% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.5722.40 10 OPM %50.6739.64 -PBDT10.8315.58 -30 PBT7.3612.16 -39 NP82.529.25 792

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story