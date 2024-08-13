Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 2488.22 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 11.84% to Rs 554.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 2488.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2030.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2488.222030.13 23 OPM %65.9866.92 -PBDT817.19737.30 11 PBT752.80680.84 11 NP554.62495.89 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story