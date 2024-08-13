Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 1120.15 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 32.51% to Rs 307.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 232.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 1120.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1001.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1120.151001.79 12 OPM %33.4734.24 -PBDT423.52378.07 12 PBT409.64364.38 12 NP307.72232.22 33
