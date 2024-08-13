Future Market Networks standalone net profit rises 842.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks rose 842.11% to Rs 82.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.1119.9156.1342.6910.5015.077.4312.0182.348.74

