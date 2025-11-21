Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) said that it has delivered its 2005-built medium range (MR) product tanker Jag Pooja to buyers.

The vessel had been contracted for sale in October 2025.

Post this delivery, G E Shippings owned fleet comprises 40 vessels, including 26 tankers 6 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, and 4 LPG carriers and 14 dry bulk carriers, consisting of 2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, and 2 Supramax vessels, aggregating 3.32 million deadweight tonnes (dwt).

The company has also signed agreements to sell one Suezmax crude tanker and acquire a secondhand Ultramax dry bulk carrier, with both transactions expected to be completed in H2 FY26, further optimizing its fleet composition.

Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company shed 0.40% to Rs 1,096.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story