G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) said that it has delivered its 2005-built medium range (MR) product tanker Jag Pooja to buyers.
The vessel had been contracted for sale in October 2025.
Post this delivery, G E Shippings owned fleet comprises 40 vessels, including 26 tankers 6 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, and 4 LPG carriers and 14 dry bulk carriers, consisting of 2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, and 2 Supramax vessels, aggregating 3.32 million deadweight tonnes (dwt).
The company has also signed agreements to sell one Suezmax crude tanker and acquire a secondhand Ultramax dry bulk carrier, with both transactions expected to be completed in H2 FY26, further optimizing its fleet composition.
Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.
Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company shed 0.40% to Rs 1,096.20 on the BSE.
