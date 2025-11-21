G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) said that it has delivered its 2005-built medium range (MR) product tanker Jag Pooja to buyers.

The vessel had been contracted for sale in October 2025.

Post this delivery, G E Shippings owned fleet comprises 40 vessels, including 26 tankers 6 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, and 4 LPG carriers and 14 dry bulk carriers, consisting of 2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, and 2 Supramax vessels, aggregating 3.32 million deadweight tonnes (dwt).

The company has also signed agreements to sell one Suezmax crude tanker and acquire a secondhand Ultramax dry bulk carrier, with both transactions expected to be completed in H2 FY26, further optimizing its fleet composition.