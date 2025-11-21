Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

Earkart rose 3.10% to Rs 204.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.25 crore from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) for supplying components for BTE digital hearing aids.

Earkart made a debut on the stock exchanges on 3 October 2025, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 29 September 2025, was subscribed 1.26 times. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 135 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 142.25 on 3 October 2025.

Earkart manufactures and distributes modern hearing aids and related accessories at affordable prices across India. Along with its own manufactured hearing aids, the company also trades in hearing aids, parts, and accessories of other brands, both domestic and international. In addition, Earkart offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers and Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a workforce of 38 employees.