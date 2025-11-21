Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Earkart rose 3.10% to Rs 204.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.25 crore from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) for supplying components for BTE digital hearing aids.

Earkart made a debut on the stock exchanges on 3 October 2025, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 29 September 2025, was subscribed 1.26 times. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 135 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 142.25 on 3 October 2025.

Earkart manufactures and distributes modern hearing aids and related accessories at affordable prices across India. Along with its own manufactured hearing aids, the company also trades in hearing aids, parts, and accessories of other brands, both domestic and international. In addition, Earkart offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers and Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a workforce of 38 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.88 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

Venwind Refex Power to acquire Refex Engineering Products

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Foodgrain output hits record high at 357.73 million tonnes

Capillary Technologies India slips on debut

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story