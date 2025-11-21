J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K) said that its board is scheduled to meet on 26 November 2025, to consider raising funds through Tier I or Tier II capital.

The said announcement was made after market hours on 22 November 2025.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 1.91% jump in net profit to Rs 494.11 crore on a 2.04% decline in total income to Rs 3,446.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 10.31%, and revenue rose 0.79% in Q2 FY26.