G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 91.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 91.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.2626.0219.3613.686.033.474.692.393.331.74

