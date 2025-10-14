HCL Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4235.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 31942.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies remain constant at Rs 4235.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 31942.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28862.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31942.0028862.0020.4922.076745.006694.005702.005687.004235.004235.00

