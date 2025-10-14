Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 32.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 241.43 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 32.45% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 241.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 249.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.241.43249.087.4511.1069.2496.3045.9868.8935.1652.05

