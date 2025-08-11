G G Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 67.63 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.67.6362.781.27-3.702.03-1.631.92-1.772.04-2.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News