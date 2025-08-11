Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.09% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 98.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.3518.3780.001.420.280.270.270.260.270.26

